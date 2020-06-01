Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Revenue clocked in at $1.38 billion, down -68.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 0.55%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is now -68.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.87 and lowest of $1.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.55, which means current price is +263.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 8449473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2388, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4838 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.39 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.35. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$154,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $618 million, or 90.70% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 47,889,206, which is approximately -9.186% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,410,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.71 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $49.79 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 68,039,824 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 98,179,742 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 173,212,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,432,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,901,345 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 36,547,245 shares during the same period.