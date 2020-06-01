KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] is -77.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KLXE] loss -9.48% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. represents 23.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.49 million with the latest information. KLXE stock price has been found in the range of $1.47 to $1.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, KLXE reached a trading volume of 1196874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KLXE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLXE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

Trading performance analysis for KLXE stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.94. With this latest performance, KLXE shares gained by 27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0836, while it was recorded at 1.6430 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3399 for the last 200 days.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.72.

Return on Total Capital for KLXE is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.83. Additionally, KLXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] managed to generate an average of -$70,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -271.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLXE.

An analysis of insider ownership at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]

There are presently around $28 million, or 78.00% of KLXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLXE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,260,584, which is approximately -0.554% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,988,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 million in KLXE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.93 million in KLXE stock with ownership of nearly -1.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KLXE] by around 2,364,673 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,740,082 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,015,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,120,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLXE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,040 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,479 shares during the same period.