iStar Inc. [STAR] is -24.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iStar Inc. [NYSE: STAR] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.205 during the day while it closed the day at $10.93. iStar Inc. stock has also gained 12.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAR stock has declined by -27.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.27% and lost -24.67% year-on date.

The market cap for STAR stock reached $972.66 million, with 77.44 million shares outstanding and 78.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, STAR reached a trading volume of 1833349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iStar Inc. [STAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAR shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for iStar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for iStar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iStar Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

STAR stock trade performance evaluation

iStar Inc. [STAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10. With this latest performance, STAR shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for iStar Inc. [STAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

iStar Inc. [STAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iStar Inc. [STAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +59.50. iStar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.08.

Return on Total Capital for STAR is now 2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iStar Inc. [STAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 346.46. Additionally, STAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 345.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iStar Inc. [STAR] managed to generate an average of $2,090,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iStar Inc. [STAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iStar Inc. posted 3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iStar Inc. go to 0.00%.

iStar Inc. [STAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $795 million, or 95.90% of STAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,777,874, which is approximately 11.436% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,617,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.04 million in STAR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $73.4 million in STAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iStar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in iStar Inc. [NYSE:STAR] by around 10,904,706 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,600,387 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 54,228,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,733,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,880,825 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,024 shares during the same period.