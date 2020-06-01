H.C. Wainwright lifts Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] jumped around 1.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.16 at the close of the session, up 3.48%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 85.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLO Stock saw the intraday high of $49.12 and lowest of $41.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.00, which means current price is +176.31% above from all time high which was touched on 05/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 2285812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $26 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALLO shares from 35 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 70.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.16, while it was recorded at 49.42 for the last single week of trading, and 27.54 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$896,087 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $3,550 million, or 59.70% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 21,216,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 8,972,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.12 million in ALLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $236.11 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 6,342,001 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,581,899 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 63,795,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,719,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,735 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 944,066 shares during the same period.