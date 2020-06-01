Goldman slashes price target on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] – find out why.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXX] surged by $2.75 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $310.55 during the day while it closed the day at $308.88. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stock has also gained 5.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDXX stock has inclined by 21.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.16% and gained 18.29% year-on date.

The market cap for IDXX stock reached $26.00 billion, with 85.43 million shares outstanding and 83.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.72K shares, IDXX reached a trading volume of 1511923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDXX shares is $284.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDXX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $275 to $235, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on IDXX stock. On May 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for IDXX shares from 215 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is set at 9.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 245.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for IDXX in the course of the last twelve months was 90.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

IDXX stock trade performance evaluation

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, IDXX shares gained by 13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.24, while it was recorded at 300.30 for the last single week of trading, and 267.33 for the last 200 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.57 and a Gross Margin at +56.29. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.77.

Return on Total Capital for IDXX is now 48.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 509.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 603.15. Additionally, IDXX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 431.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] managed to generate an average of $46,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. go to 10.59%.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,524 million, or 91.60% of IDXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDXX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,682,286, which is approximately 2.46% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,868,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in IDXX stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $1.31 billion in IDXX stock with ownership of nearly -7.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:IDXX] by around 7,582,017 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 6,393,400 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 62,182,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,158,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDXX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,772 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 749,938 shares during the same period.