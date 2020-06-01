For Viela Bio Inc. [VIE], H.C. Wainwright sees a rise to $70. What next?

Viela Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: VIE] price surged by 2.81 percent to reach at $1.28. A sum of 1069197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 171.79K shares. Viela Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $49.14 and dropped to a low of $45.62 until finishing in the latest session at $46.90.

The one-year VIE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.84. The average equity rating for VIE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIE shares is $52.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Viela Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Viela Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on VIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viela Bio Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

VIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.51. With this latest performance, VIE shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.75% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for Viela Bio Inc. [VIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.13, while it was recorded at 52.22 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Viela Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.38. Viela Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.86.

Return on Total Capital for VIE is now -37.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] managed to generate an average of -$621,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Viela Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Viela Bio Inc. [VIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $905 million, or 37.90% of VIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIE stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 4,591,176, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,549,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.36 million in VIE stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $190.9 million in VIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viela Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Viela Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:VIE] by around 759,975 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 444,136 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 18,086,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,290,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,539 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 30,327 shares during the same period.