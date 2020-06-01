Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $425

Fair Isaac Corporation [NYSE: FICO] gained 1.27% or 5.04 points to close at $402.65 with a heavy trading volume of 1809278 shares. It opened the trading session at $400.37, the shares rose to $407.53 and dropped to $394.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FICO points out that the company has recorded 9.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 327.54K shares, FICO reached to a volume of 1809278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FICO shares is $382.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FICO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fair Isaac Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Fair Isaac Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fair Isaac Corporation is set at 15.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FICO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for FICO in the course of the last twelve months was 44.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FICO stock

Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, FICO shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FICO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 325.84, while it was recorded at 396.23 for the last single week of trading, and 345.98 for the last 200 days.

Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.44. Fair Isaac Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.56.

Return on Total Capital for FICO is now 23.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.64. Additionally, FICO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO] managed to generate an average of $47,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Fair Isaac Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fair Isaac Corporation posted 2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FICO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fair Isaac Corporation go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fair Isaac Corporation [FICO]

There are presently around $10,164 million, or 87.50% of FICO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FICO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,940,256, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,859,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in FICO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $477.18 million in FICO stock with ownership of nearly -21.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fair Isaac Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Fair Isaac Corporation [NYSE:FICO] by around 3,328,463 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 2,891,230 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 19,023,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,243,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FICO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,143,304 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 371,390 shares during the same period.