Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $85

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $80.14 during the day while it closed the day at $79.48. Expedia Group Inc. stock has also gained 3.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has declined by -19.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.96% and lost -26.50% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $11.11 billion, with 140.82 million shares outstanding and 134.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 6797118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $100.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.33.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.52, while it was recorded at 80.13 for the last single week of trading, and 102.50 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 5.45%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,732 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,839,839, which is approximately 1.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,783,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.6 million in EXPE stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $677.55 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 468.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 28,062,554 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 27,389,495 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 79,576,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,028,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,357,690 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 5,555,405 shares during the same period.