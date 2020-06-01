Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] – find out why.

Grubhub Inc. [NYSE: GRUB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. Over the last 12 months, GRUB stock dropped by -11.07%. The one-year Grubhub Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.55. The average equity rating for GRUB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.21 billion, with 91.79 million shares outstanding and 91.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, GRUB stock reached a trading volume of 11256578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $44.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Grubhub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Grubhub Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grubhub Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRUB in the course of the last twelve months was 37.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

GRUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Grubhub Inc. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.54, while it was recorded at 55.91 for the last single week of trading, and 49.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grubhub Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.72. Grubhub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.41.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.07. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] managed to generate an average of -$6,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Grubhub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

GRUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grubhub Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grubhub Inc. go to -10.01%.

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,437 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRUB stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,008,694, which is approximately 7.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,763,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.0 million in GRUB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $495.07 million in GRUB stock with ownership of nearly -2.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grubhub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Grubhub Inc. [NYSE:GRUB] by around 15,250,472 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 22,125,474 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 58,442,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,818,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,952,441 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,364,854 shares during the same period.