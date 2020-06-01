Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] is -61.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] loss -12.55% or -0.88 points to close at $6.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1826219 shares. It opened the trading session at $6.74, the shares rose to $6.81 and dropped to $6.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBI points out that the company has recorded -63.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -135.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, DBI reached to a volume of 1826219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $7.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on DBI stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBI shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DBI stock

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +28.62. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now 9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.68. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] managed to generate an average of $5,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Designer Brands Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

There are presently around $397 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,767,779, which is approximately -3.214% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,662,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.84 million in DBI stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $30.09 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Designer Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 8,304,513 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,697,032 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 45,788,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,789,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,646,202 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,775,984 shares during the same period.