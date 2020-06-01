Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] moved down -3.32: Why It’s Important

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] price plunged by -3.32 percent to reach at -$2.64. A sum of 4226929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. Darden Restaurants Inc. shares reached a high of $79.4662 and dropped to a low of $75.87 until finishing in the latest session at $76.86.

The one-year DRI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.25. The average equity rating for DRI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $74.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $46 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

DRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, DRI shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.70, while it was recorded at 78.40 for the last single week of trading, and 100.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darden Restaurants Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.63. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.44.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 24.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.82. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $3,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 98.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to -4.18%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,335 million, or 85.40% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,322,453, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,502,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.22 million in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $503.49 million in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 29.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 22,882,717 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 24,487,418 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 61,069,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,439,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,364,592 shares, while 198 institutional investors sold positions of 3,485,334 shares during the same period.