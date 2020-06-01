Credit Suisse slashes price target on MGM Resorts International [MGM] – find out why.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 23527169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.52M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $17.52 and dropped to a low of $16.72 until finishing in the latest session at $17.18.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.35. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $21.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $22 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 101.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +30.94. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.01. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $29,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

MGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,438 million, or 77.70% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,617,234, which is approximately 4.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 37,443,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.28 million in MGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $548.24 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 56,801,582 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 106,830,500 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 211,120,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,752,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,813,868 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 23,066,589 shares during the same period.