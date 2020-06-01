Cowen slashes price target on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] – find out why.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] loss -7.60% on the last trading session, reaching $10.33 price per share at the time. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. represents 47.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $537.16 million with the latest information. GIII stock price has been found in the range of $10.17 to $11.1099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, GIII reached a trading volume of 1601036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIII shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIII stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $28 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on GIII stock. On December 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GIII shares from 23 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIII in the course of the last twelve months was 3.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GIII stock

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, GIII shares dropped by -8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.86 for the last 200 days.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.15. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for GIII is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.98. Additionally, GIII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] managed to generate an average of $17,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. go to -3.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

There are presently around $487 million, or 99.20% of GIII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,880,331, which is approximately -1.388% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,585,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.37 million in GIII stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $41.52 million in GIII stock with ownership of nearly -1.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII] by around 7,615,958 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 10,417,996 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 29,151,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,185,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIII stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,258 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,043 shares during the same period.