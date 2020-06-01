Citigroup Upgrade NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE: NS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.85%. Over the last 12 months, NS stock dropped by -36.19%. The one-year NuStar Energy L.P. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.73. The average equity rating for NS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 108.90 million shares outstanding and 98.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, NS stock reached a trading volume of 1563810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NS shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2020, representing the official price target for NuStar Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on NS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuStar Energy L.P. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

NS Stock Performance Analysis:

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.85. With this latest performance, NS shares gained by 39.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for NuStar Energy L.P. [NS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.05, while it was recorded at 16.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuStar Energy L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.10 and a Gross Margin at +33.30. NuStar Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for NS is now 6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, NS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] managed to generate an average of $143,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.NuStar Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

NS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuStar Energy L.P. posted -2.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -908.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuStar Energy L.P. go to 13.60%.

NuStar Energy L.P. [NS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,112 million, or 71.30% of NS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NS stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 12,724,433, which is approximately 8.32% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 10,375,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.22 million in NS stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $107.36 million in NS stock with ownership of nearly -41.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NuStar Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in NuStar Energy L.P. [NYSE:NS] by around 6,619,813 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,532,483 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 45,845,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,997,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,790,299 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 860,301 shares during the same period.