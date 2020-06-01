cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] is -34.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.53%. Over the last 12 months, YCBD stock dropped by -77.14%. The average equity rating for YCBD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.50 million, with 36.50 million shares outstanding and 31.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, YCBD stock reached a trading volume of 1019112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

YCBD Stock Performance Analysis:

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 62.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9968, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3244 for the last 200 days.

Insight into cbdMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.72 and a Gross Margin at +61.37. cbdMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.08.

Return on Total Capital for YCBD is now -55.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] managed to generate an average of -$249,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

YCBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, cbdMD Inc. posted -3.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6,160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YCBD.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 14.30% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,460,863, which is approximately 57.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,303,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in YCBD stocks shares; and ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1.03 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 3,929,704 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 253,345 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,760,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,943,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,424,289 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 26,093 shares during the same period.