Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $20.94 billion, down -69.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -1.19% or -0.19 points to close at $15.74 with a heavy trading volume of 49420659 shares. It opened the trading session at $15.23, the shares rose to $15.92 and dropped to $15.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded -64.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -101.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 69.11M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 49420659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $23.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $6, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on CCL stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 59 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 35.61 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & Plc go to -14.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

There are presently around $6,000 million, or 57.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 38,623,425, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUNTRUST BANKS INC, holding 38,548,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.76 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $546.01 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

372 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 82,445,966 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 151,401,088 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 147,322,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,169,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,693,381 shares, while 250 institutional investors sold positions of 31,972,304 shares during the same period.