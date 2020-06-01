CapitalOne lifts Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: LPI] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.9199 during the day while it closed the day at $0.85. Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock has also loss -4.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPI stock has declined by -21.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.43% and lost -70.44% year-on date.

The market cap for LPI stock reached $216.47 million, with 232.35 million shares outstanding and 180.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, LPI reached a trading volume of 5866866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock. On January 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LPI shares from 4.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laredo Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

LPI stock trade performance evaluation

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, LPI shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6628, while it was recorded at 0.9084 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8096 for the last 200 days.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.90.

Return on Total Capital for LPI is now 10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.74. Additionally, LPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] managed to generate an average of -$1,223,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. go to -9.34%.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173 million, or 88.60% of LPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPI stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 51,170,146, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,159,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.76 million in LPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.71 million in LPI stock with ownership of nearly -8.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI] by around 14,860,155 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 49,165,147 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 140,285,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,310,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,113,166 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 18,484,325 shares during the same period.