BMO Capital Markets Upgrade Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.35 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. Brinker International Inc. stock is now -37.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EAT Stock saw the intraday high of $27.03 and lowest of $25.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.57, which means current price is +276.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 2678995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $54, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 26.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.79 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.66. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 35.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 277.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to -10.59%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $951 million, or 82.00% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,638,624, which is approximately -14.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,381,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.46 million in EAT stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $70.59 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly -4.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 4,827,416 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 11,046,054 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 20,222,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,095,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250,110 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,438,065 shares during the same period.