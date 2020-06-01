BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $7

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 8719515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.30M shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.63 and dropped to a low of $4.24 until finishing in the latest session at $4.49.

The one-year BCRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.03. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $7.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $4.50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 224.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.98. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 21.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.66 and a Gross Margin at +91.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.99.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -85.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -248.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.30. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$777,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BCRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 19.90%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $551 million, or 81.10% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,395,617, which is approximately 10.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 10,946,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.2 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.43 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 8.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 21,454,301 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 41,570,409 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 59,645,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,669,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,751,189 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,674,504 shares during the same period.