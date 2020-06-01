Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is 52.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] gained 4.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.44 price per share at the time. Biocept Inc. represents 79.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.40 million with the latest information. BIOC stock price has been found in the range of $0.4212 to $0.497.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.40M shares, BIOC reached a trading volume of 32457243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biocept Inc. [BIOC]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Biocept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Biocept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BIOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocept Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for BIOC stock

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, BIOC shares gained by 10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Biocept Inc. [BIOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3802, while it was recorded at 0.4597 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5187 for the last 200 days.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocept Inc. [BIOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -417.05 and a Gross Margin at -98.56. Biocept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -454.69.

Return on Total Capital for BIOC is now -250.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -310.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -352.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -189.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.68. Additionally, BIOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] managed to generate an average of -$285,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Biocept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biocept Inc. posted -1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocept Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.50% of BIOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,824,328, which is approximately 298.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 482,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in BIOC stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $0.1 million in BIOC stock with ownership of nearly 3939100% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biocept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC] by around 2,199,157 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 123,175 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 779,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,102,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,086 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 123,172 shares during the same period.