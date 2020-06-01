Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is 136.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] traded at a high on 05/29/20, posting a 4.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.91. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4232318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Athersys Inc. stands at 7.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.09%.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $546.21 million, with 162.72 million shares outstanding and 177.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 4232318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $12 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 24.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -807.53. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.44.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -137.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$537,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Athersys Inc. go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $99 million, or 17.60% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,134,965, which is approximately 1.23% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,757,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.66 million in ATHX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.25 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 18.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 3,528,995 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,583,160 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 25,920,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,033,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,232,952 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 380,889 shares during the same period.