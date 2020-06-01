Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] is -19.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arvinas Inc. [NASDAQ: ARVN] slipped around -11.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $33.27 at the close of the session, down -25.82%. Arvinas Inc. stock is now -19.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVN Stock saw the intraday high of $39.05 and lowest of $30.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.57, which means current price is +9.80% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 466.78K shares, ARVN reached a trading volume of 4860504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVN shares is $54.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Arvinas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Arvinas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ARVN stock. On October 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ARVN shares from 23 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arvinas Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

How has ARVN stock performed recently?

Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.39. With this latest performance, ARVN shares dropped by -38.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.32, while it was recorded at 41.89 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.89. Arvinas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -163.56.

Return on Total Capital for ARVN is now -27.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, ARVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arvinas Inc. [ARVN] managed to generate an average of -$528,513 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Arvinas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arvinas Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARVN.

Insider trade positions for Arvinas Inc. [ARVN]

There are presently around $1,081 million, or 83.00% of ARVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVN stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS IX LLC with ownership of 4,489,554, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,672,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.2 million in ARVN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $89.89 million in ARVN stock with ownership of nearly 256.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arvinas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Arvinas Inc. [NASDAQ:ARVN] by around 6,301,468 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,203,200 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,992,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,497,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,292,354 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,087 shares during the same period.