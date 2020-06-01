Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] – find out why.

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.44%. Over the last 12 months, SLGG stock dropped by -55.82%. The one-year Super League Gaming Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.61. The average equity rating for SLGG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.12 million, with 8.59 million shares outstanding and 8.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 350.49K shares, SLGG stock reached a trading volume of 1724101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SLGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.44. With this latest performance, SLGG shares gained by 16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super League Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1916.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.62. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2830.17.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -244.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -922.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -922.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -315.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$557,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

SLGG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super League Gaming Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGG.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.10% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/ with ownership of 308,388, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 168,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in SLGG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.53 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly -3.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 81,106 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 120,855 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 746,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 948,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,039 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 28,441 shares during the same period.