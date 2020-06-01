Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Revenue clocked in at $350.80 million, up 84.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] closed the trading session at $11.64 on 05/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.97, while the highest price level was $11.69. The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.18 percent and weekly performance of -6.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 134.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 2230452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $15.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 35.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.46 and a Gross Margin at +56.61. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -49.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$776,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,074 million, or 66.70% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 17,527,968, which is approximately -10.441% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,134,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.97 million in AKBA stocks shares; and CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $82.89 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 15,632,154 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,196,944 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 69,451,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,280,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,686,531 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 785,844 shares during the same period.