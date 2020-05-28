ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Is Currently 7.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] gained 7.06% on the last trading session, reaching $3.49 price per share at the time. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. represents 199.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $697.35 million with the latest information. ZIOP stock price has been found in the range of $3.25 to $3.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ZIOP reached a trading volume of 2025308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for ZIOP stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.91. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

There are presently around $323 million, or 53.40% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,156,323, which is approximately 20.336% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 15,151,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.39 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45.46 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 11.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 17,588,699 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,268,671 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 77,150,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,007,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,738,844 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 728,588 shares during the same period.