William Blair lifts Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] price surged by 3.43 percent to reach at $4.05. A sum of 1081958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 795.71K shares. Generac Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $122.18 and dropped to a low of $118.605 until finishing in the latest session at $122.05.

The one-year GNRC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.26. The average equity rating for GNRC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $111.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on GNRC stock. On September 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GNRC shares from 74 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GNRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.85, while it was recorded at 116.38 for the last single week of trading, and 94.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Generac Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.88 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.65. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $44,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

GNRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generac Holdings Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,371 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,033,474, which is approximately 54.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,155,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $726.31 million in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $553.46 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 2.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 11,281,582 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 8,290,138 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,896,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,468,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,772 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,131 shares during the same period.