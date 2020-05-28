Friday, May 29, 2020
why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.79

By Brandon Evans
Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.27%. Over the last 12 months, RF stock dropped by -14.06%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.61. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.49 billion, with 957.00 million shares outstanding and 955.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.22M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 15652346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $11.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.27. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.61. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.89.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 7.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.80. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] managed to generate an average of $80,863 per employee.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -6.72%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,831 million, or 76.30% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,647,602, which is approximately 2.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,825,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $776.24 million in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $562.59 million in RF stock with ownership of nearly -3.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 102,315,422 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 85,616,492 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 526,583,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,515,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,728,860 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 14,169,830 shares during the same period.

