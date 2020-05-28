why Harsco Corporation [HSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.60

Harsco Corporation [NYSE: HSC] gained 8.42% on the last trading session, reaching $11.46 price per share at the time. Harsco Corporation represents 78.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $926.20 million with the latest information. HSC stock price has been found in the range of $11.05 to $11.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, HSC reached a trading volume of 1004013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harsco Corporation [HSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSC shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Harsco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Harsco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harsco Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for HSC stock

Harsco Corporation [HSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.62. With this latest performance, HSC shares gained by 31.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Harsco Corporation [HSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

Harsco Corporation [HSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harsco Corporation [HSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. Harsco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for HSC is now 8.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.10. Additionally, HSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] managed to generate an average of $2,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harsco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Harsco Corporation [HSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harsco Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harsco Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harsco Corporation [HSC]

There are presently around $770 million, or 93.40% of HSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,321,925, which is approximately -5.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,325,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.0 million in HSC stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $40.22 million in HSC stock with ownership of nearly 44.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harsco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Harsco Corporation [NYSE:HSC] by around 16,529,810 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 16,260,139 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 40,063,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,853,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,787 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,548,692 shares during the same period.