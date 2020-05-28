Wells Fargo lifts Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE: TRN] price surged by 3.06 percent to reach at $0.63. A sum of 1314401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Trinity Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $21.31 and dropped to a low of $20.52 until finishing in the latest session at $21.23.

The one-year TRN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.05. The average equity rating for TRN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRN shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Trinity Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Trinity Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $26, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TRN stock. On March 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TRN shares from 32 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Industries Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.98.

TRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, TRN shares gained by 23.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.45, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trinity Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Trinity Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Total Capital for TRN is now 5.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.68. Additionally, TRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 242.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] managed to generate an average of $11,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

TRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Industries Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,401 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRN stocks are: VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 27,005,855, which is approximately 8.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,824,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.78 million in TRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $178.7 million in TRN stock with ownership of nearly -5.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE:TRN] by around 11,529,304 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 12,601,923 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 92,441,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,572,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,440,904 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,017,191 shares during the same period.