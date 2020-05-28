Wells Fargo Downgrade Celanese Corporation [CE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] surged by $2.73 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $96.02 during the day while it closed the day at $94.10. Celanese Corporation stock has also gained 12.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CE stock has declined by -2.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.59% and lost -23.57% year-on date.

The market cap for CE stock reached $11.21 billion, with 119.25 million shares outstanding and 117.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CE reached a trading volume of 1454255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celanese Corporation [CE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CE shares is $92.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Celanese Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Celanese Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $126 to $95, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celanese Corporation is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CE stock trade performance evaluation

Celanese Corporation [CE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, CE shares gained by 13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for Celanese Corporation [CE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.98, while it was recorded at 88.63 for the last single week of trading, and 105.94 for the last 200 days.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celanese Corporation [CE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +25.09. Celanese Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.63.

Return on Total Capital for CE is now 14.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.14. Additionally, CE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celanese Corporation [CE] managed to generate an average of $111,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Celanese Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celanese Corporation [CE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celanese Corporation posted 2.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celanese Corporation go to 4.60%.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,321 million, or 98.90% of CE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,861,103, which is approximately 2.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 10,095,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.42 million in CE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $884.08 million in CE stock with ownership of nearly 14.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celanese Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE] by around 7,135,048 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 9,820,871 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 95,999,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,955,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 476,347 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,109 shares during the same period.