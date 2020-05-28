WallachBeth Downgrade VIVUS Inc. [VVUS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ: VVUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.70%. Over the last 12 months, VVUS stock dropped by -68.67%. The one-year VIVUS Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.57.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.48 million, with 10.65 million shares outstanding and 16.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, VVUS stock reached a trading volume of 3054520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VIVUS Inc. [VVUS]:

WallachBeth have made an estimate for VIVUS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, WallachBeth raised their target price from $2.30 to $2.80. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2015, representing the official price target for VIVUS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on VVUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIVUS Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

VVUS Stock Performance Analysis:

VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, VVUS shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2443, while it was recorded at 1.1990 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6144 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VIVUS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.72 and a Gross Margin at +56.68. VIVUS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.16.

Return on Total Capital for VVUS is now -5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.77. Additionally, VVUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 111.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] managed to generate an average of -$533,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.VIVUS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

VVUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VIVUS Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVUS Inc. go to 0.80%.

VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.50% of VVUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVUS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 417,145, which is approximately -17.665% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 387,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in VVUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.28 million in VVUS stock with ownership of nearly -4.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VIVUS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ:VVUS] by around 27,335 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 340,354 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 940,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,307,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVUS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,320 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 209,052 shares during the same period.