Wabash National Corporation [WNC] Is Currently 9.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Wabash National Corporation [NYSE: WNC] closed the trading session at $10.82 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.10, while the highest price level was $10.91. The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.34 percent and weekly performance of 24.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 884.39K shares, WNC reached to a volume of 1097192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wabash National Corporation [WNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WNC shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wabash National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Wabash National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabash National Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

WNC stock trade performance evaluation

Wabash National Corporation [WNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.23. With this latest performance, WNC shares gained by 40.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Wabash National Corporation [WNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 9.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

Wabash National Corporation [WNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabash National Corporation [WNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.43. Wabash National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.86.

Return on Total Capital for WNC is now 14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabash National Corporation [WNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.24. Additionally, WNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabash National Corporation [WNC] managed to generate an average of $12,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Wabash National Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wabash National Corporation [WNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabash National Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabash National Corporation go to 15.00%.

Wabash National Corporation [WNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $583 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,867,829, which is approximately -2.879% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,025,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.62 million in WNC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $44.81 million in WNC stock with ownership of nearly -2.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabash National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Wabash National Corporation [NYSE:WNC] by around 7,928,404 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,483,629 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 44,411,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,823,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,902 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,752,644 shares during the same period.