V.F. Corporation [VFC] is -37.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 3.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.18. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2790185 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $24.83 billion, with 393.32 million shares outstanding and 365.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 2790185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $66.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on VFC stock. On April 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 95 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.98, while it was recorded at 57.98 for the last single week of trading, and 78.54 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $20,586 million, or 78.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 79,428,754, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,515,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 2.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 29,750,976 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 39,137,567 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 275,238,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,127,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,993 shares, while 221 institutional investors sold positions of 14,221,703 shares during the same period.