Usio Inc. [USIO] is 51.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Usio Inc. [NASDAQ: USIO] gained 8.26% or 0.18 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 1125870 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.82, the shares rose to $3.00 and dropped to $2.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USIO points out that the company has recorded 15.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -214.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 49.94K shares, USIO reached to a volume of 1125870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Usio Inc. [USIO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Usio Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for USIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for USIO stock

Usio Inc. [USIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.42. With this latest performance, USIO shares gained by 63.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.46 for Usio Inc. [USIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.41, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 1.81 for the last 200 days.

Usio Inc. [USIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Usio Inc. [USIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.95 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Usio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.14.

Return on Total Capital for USIO is now -51.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Usio Inc. [USIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.83. Additionally, USIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Usio Inc. [USIO] managed to generate an average of -$100,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Usio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Usio Inc. [USIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Usio Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Usio Inc. [USIO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of USIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 35,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.08 million in USIO stocks shares; and BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $0.06 million in USIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Usio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Usio Inc. [NASDAQ:USIO] by around 4,624 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 67,893 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 223,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USIO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 96 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 63,771 shares during the same period.