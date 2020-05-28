Friday, May 29, 2020
Under Armour Inc. [UA] Is Currently 8.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] jumped around 0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.51 at the close of the session, up 8.27%. Under Armour Inc. stock is now -55.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.52 and lowest of $7.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.55, which means current price is +33.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 14005921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.20. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,173 million, or 74.44% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,647,282, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 15.29% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 22,314,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.4 million in UA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $97.9 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 25,903,703 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 39,500,103 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 83,861,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,265,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,050,258 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,257,190 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSynovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Stock trading around $20.48 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleUsio Inc. [USIO] is 51.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

