The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is -8.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] gained 6.94% or 13.6 points to close at $209.66 with a heavy trading volume of 8068681 shares. It opened the trading session at $203.00, the shares rose to $210.71 and dropped to $200.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GS points out that the company has recorded -4.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, GS reached to a volume of 8068681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $212.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $205 to $276. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GS shares from 310 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 7.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 306.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.90. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.61, while it was recorded at 189.44 for the last single week of trading, and 205.99 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 453.96. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $221,044 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 5.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 5.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $46,520 million, or 74.50% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,588,636, which is approximately 2.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,775,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in GS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.84 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 642 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 23,988,584 shares. Additionally, 681 investors decreased positions by around 29,849,266 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 183,434,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,272,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,106,904 shares, while 219 institutional investors sold positions of 4,255,857 shares during the same period.