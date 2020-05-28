Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $22

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE: SEM] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 7.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.18. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1106343 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.28%.

The market cap for SEM stock reached $2.31 billion, with 129.64 million shares outstanding and 108.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, SEM reached a trading volume of 1106343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEM shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has SEM stock performed recently?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.63. With this latest performance, SEM shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 16.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for SEM is now 8.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 584.45. Additionally, SEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 554.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] managed to generate an average of $2,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation go to 12.17%.

Insider trade positions for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]

There are presently around $1,662 million, or 78.60% of SEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,154,894, which is approximately -9.849% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,094,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.34 million in SEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $192.04 million in SEM stock with ownership of nearly 3.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Select Medical Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE:SEM] by around 8,596,083 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 7,816,624 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 87,553,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,966,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,032,126 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,911,835 shares during the same period.