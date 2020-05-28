Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 977.29K shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $157.70 and dropped to a low of $150.88 until finishing in the latest session at $157.16.

The one-year SRPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.49. The average equity rating for SRPT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $192.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $170, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SRPT stock. On July 09, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SRPT shares from 165 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 7.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRPT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.70.

SRPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 28.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.53 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.49, while it was recorded at 151.53 for the last single week of trading, and 107.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.10 and a Gross Margin at +84.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -187.77.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -34.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.13. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$962,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

SRPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.20%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,410 million, or 95.10% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,414,794, which is approximately -9.324% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,544,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $752.91 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 5.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 7,964,100 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 6,956,692 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 59,147,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,068,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,350 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,979 shares during the same period.