Rexnord Corporation [RXN] is -4.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rexnord Corporation [NYSE: RXN] gained 5.44% on the last trading session, reaching $31.19 price per share at the time. Rexnord Corporation represents 122.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.81 billion with the latest information. RXN stock price has been found in the range of $29.50 to $31.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, RXN reached a trading volume of 1235711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rexnord Corporation [RXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXN shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Rexnord Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Rexnord Corporation stock. On September 03, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RXN shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexnord Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for RXN stock

Rexnord Corporation [RXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.21. With this latest performance, RXN shares gained by 18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Rexnord Corporation [RXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.04, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

Rexnord Corporation [RXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexnord Corporation [RXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.03 and a Gross Margin at +37.96. Rexnord Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.28.

Rexnord Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Rexnord Corporation [RXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexnord Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexnord Corporation go to -0.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rexnord Corporation [RXN]

There are presently around $3,633 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXN stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 15,718,519, which is approximately -0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,995,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.68 million in RXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $239.25 million in RXN stock with ownership of nearly -0.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Rexnord Corporation [NYSE:RXN] by around 8,745,912 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,125,795 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 104,944,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,816,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,838,113 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,157 shares during the same period.