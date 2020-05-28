RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [NASDAQ: CSOD] price surged by 5.25 percent to reach at $1.96. A sum of 1529123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares reached a high of $39.49 and dropped to a low of $37.06 until finishing in the latest session at $39.30.

The one-year CSOD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.68. The average equity rating for CSOD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSOD shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $65 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CSOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSOD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, CSOD shares gained by 24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 37.03 for the last single week of trading, and 49.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +74.12. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.70.

Return on Total Capital for CSOD is now 2.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.95. Additionally, CSOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] managed to generate an average of -$2,027 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CSOD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. go to 31.57%.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,125 million, or 90.20% of CSOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,824,847, which is approximately 2.494% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,979,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.6 million in CSOD stocks shares; and RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $146.56 million in CSOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [NASDAQ:CSOD] by around 12,609,039 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 13,640,394 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 30,659,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,908,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSOD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,249,616 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,346,432 shares during the same period.