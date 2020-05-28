Friday, May 29, 2020
Raymond James slashes price target on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer
Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] price surged by 5.71 percent to reach at $0.61. A sum of 11997072 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.59M shares. Hanesbrands Inc. shares reached a high of $11.41 and dropped to a low of $10.775 until finishing in the latest session at $11.30.

The one-year HBI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.21. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $10.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $26 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBI stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 16 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.03. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.09. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of $9,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

HBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -1.91%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,713 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,787,797, which is approximately 4.736% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,407,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.3 million in HBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $230.91 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 39,082,890 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 60,872,216 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 247,392,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,347,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,230,447 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 25,879,678 shares during the same period.

Previous articleWells Fargo lifts Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleHealthEquity Inc. [HQY] Stock trading around $63.23 per share: What’s Next?

