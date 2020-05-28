Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] is -45.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Potbelly Corporation [NASDAQ: PBPB] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 29.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.30. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1512746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Potbelly Corporation stands at 12.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.49%.

The market cap for PBPB stock reached $59.52 million, with 23.65 million shares outstanding and 18.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 343.73K shares, PBPB reached a trading volume of 1512746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Potbelly Corporation [PBPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBPB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Potbelly Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Potbelly Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on PBPB stock. On May 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PBPB shares from 11 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Potbelly Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has PBPB stock performed recently?

Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, PBPB shares dropped by -24.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Potbelly Corporation [PBPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Potbelly Corporation [PBPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.49 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. Potbelly Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.86.

Return on Total Capital for PBPB is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 342.85. Additionally, PBPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 300.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Potbelly Corporation [PBPB] managed to generate an average of -$3,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Potbelly Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Potbelly Corporation [PBPB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Potbelly Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Potbelly Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Potbelly Corporation [PBPB]

There are presently around $24 million, or 69.30% of PBPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBPB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,827,095, which is approximately -3.354% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,641,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 million in PBPB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.78 million in PBPB stock with ownership of nearly 2.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Potbelly Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Potbelly Corporation [NASDAQ:PBPB] by around 1,292,013 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,894,440 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,173,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,359,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBPB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,239 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,364 shares during the same period.