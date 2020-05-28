Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Industry

Polaris Inc. [PII] Is Currently 5.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

UBS lifts WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.12 during the day while...
Read more
Market

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain 47.64% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
2U Inc. loss -0.87% on the last trading session, reaching $35.42 price per share at the time. 2U Inc. represents 63.63 million in...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 4375188 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup Upgrade Rayonier Inc. [RYN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Rayonier Inc. gained 2.98% on the last trading session, reaching $23.16 price per share at the time. Rayonier Inc. represents 129.14 million in...
Read more

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] price surged by 5.55 percent to reach at $4.78. A sum of 1152788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Polaris Inc. shares reached a high of $91.00 and dropped to a low of $87.7901 until finishing in the latest session at $90.89.

The one-year PII stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.93. The average equity rating for PII stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polaris Inc. [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $76.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $115 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PII shares from 112 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PII in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PII Stock Performance Analysis:

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, PII shares gained by 34.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.16 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.73, while it was recorded at 85.27 for the last single week of trading, and 84.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polaris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for PII is now 13.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.03. Additionally, PII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polaris Inc. [PII] managed to generate an average of $23,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polaris Inc. posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc. [PII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,963 million, or 76.50% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,450,196, which is approximately 5.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,724,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.94 million in PII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $345.79 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly -16.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 3,872,192 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 4,981,623 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 37,168,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,022,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 852,872 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,135 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRetail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] Stock trading around $10.45 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleGrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is -36.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] falling to $45. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Highwoods Properties Inc. price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $0.81. A sum of 1160304 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

BMO Capital Markets lifts Brunswick Corporation [BC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Brunswick Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category