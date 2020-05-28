Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Revenue clocked in at $6.77 billion, down -28.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.96. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1805786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Old Republic International Corporation stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.22%.

The market cap for ORI stock reached $4.91 billion, with 300.28 million shares outstanding and 285.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 1805786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.36.

How has ORI stock performed recently?

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.10, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 20.63 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.97.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 20.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.26. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $117,378 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old Republic International Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $3,579 million, or 77.30% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,218,707, which is approximately -2.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,464,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.62 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $334.65 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 1.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 16,530,968 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 19,631,139 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 193,973,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,135,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,636 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,135 shares during the same period.