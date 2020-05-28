Old National Bancorp [ONB] Is Currently 6.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.85 during the day while it closed the day at $14.73. Old National Bancorp stock has also gained 20.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONB stock has declined by -14.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.74% and lost -19.49% year-on date.

The market cap for ONB stock reached $2.44 billion, with 167.75 million shares outstanding and 162.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ONB reached a trading volume of 1214452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ONB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 54.54.

ONB stock trade performance evaluation

Old National Bancorp [ONB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.70. With this latest performance, ONB shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 13.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.48 for the last 200 days.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.60.

Return on Total Capital for ONB is now 5.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.73. Additionally, ONB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old National Bancorp [ONB] managed to generate an average of $87,931 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old National Bancorp [ONB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old National Bancorp posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,612 million, or 71.10% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,648,667, which is approximately 9.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,713,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.71 million in ONB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $169.88 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly -0.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 6,902,231 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,105,588 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 99,617,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,625,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,116,600 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,517 shares during the same period.