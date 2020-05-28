Friday, May 29, 2020
Finance

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] fell -5.84% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] gained 7.95% or 0.19 points to close at $2.58 with a heavy trading volume of 7646763 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.431, the shares rose to $2.60 and dropped to $2.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ODP points out that the company has recorded 14.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, ODP reached to a volume of 7646763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Office Depot Inc. [ODP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODP shares is $2.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Office Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Office Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Office Depot Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ODP stock

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.27. With this latest performance, ODP shares gained by 26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Office Depot Inc. [ODP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Office Depot Inc. [ODP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Office Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.93.

Return on Total Capital for ODP is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.92. Additionally, ODP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Office Depot Inc. [ODP] managed to generate an average of $2,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Office Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Office Depot Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Office Depot Inc. go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Office Depot Inc. [ODP]

There are presently around $1,189 million, or 96.20% of ODP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,176,415, which is approximately -2.582% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,159,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.78 million in ODP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $104.25 million in ODP stock with ownership of nearly 2.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Office Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ:ODP] by around 49,070,742 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 39,074,279 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 409,397,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,542,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,572,344 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,085,740 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCFRA lifts Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] Stock trading around $117.58 per share: What’s Next?

