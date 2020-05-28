Northcoast lifts Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [NYSE: PAG] price surged by 6.32 percent to reach at $2.26. A sum of 1177576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 463.38K shares. Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares reached a high of $38.42 and dropped to a low of $36.76 until finishing in the latest session at $38.01.

The one-year PAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.15. The average equity rating for PAG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAG shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Penske Automotive Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penske Automotive Group Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

PAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, PAG shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.70, while it was recorded at 35.42 for the last single week of trading, and 43.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penske Automotive Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.43. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for PAG is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.56. Additionally, PAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] managed to generate an average of $16,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.81.Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penske Automotive Group Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penske Automotive Group Inc. go to 1.70%.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,167 million, or 83.60% of PAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAG stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,071,889, which is approximately 3.048% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,137,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.17 million in PAG stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $88.7 million in PAG stock with ownership of nearly -2.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penske Automotive Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Penske Automotive Group Inc. [NYSE:PAG] by around 2,360,144 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 4,012,455 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 26,282,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,655,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,431 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 960,831 shares during the same period.