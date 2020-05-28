Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] moved up 7.08: Why It’s Important

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [NYSE: MLM] surged by $13.38 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $203.26 during the day while it closed the day at $202.37. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stock has also gained 15.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MLM stock has declined by -13.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.96% and lost -27.63% year-on date.

The market cap for MLM stock reached $12.52 billion, with 62.30 million shares outstanding and 61.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 870.10K shares, MLM reached a trading volume of 1219928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLM shares is $227.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on MLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is set at 9.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85.

MLM stock trade performance evaluation

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.74. With this latest performance, MLM shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.63, while it was recorded at 185.76 for the last single week of trading, and 240.59 for the last 200 days.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.68 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Total Capital for MLM is now 10.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.93. Additionally, MLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] managed to generate an average of $69,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. go to 3.65%.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [MLM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,304 million, or 99.30% of MLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,065,012, which is approximately 2.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,949,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.46 million in MLM stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $614.9 million in MLM stock with ownership of nearly 24.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. [NYSE:MLM] by around 6,253,203 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 6,399,932 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 47,156,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,810,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,186 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 3,275,519 shares during the same period.