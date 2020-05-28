Market cap of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] reaches 597.71M – now what?

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ: CHEF] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.73 during the day while it closed the day at $16.22. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock has also gained 15.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHEF stock has declined by -49.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.05% and lost -57.44% year-on date.

The market cap for CHEF stock reached $597.71 million, with 29.62 million shares outstanding and 26.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CHEF reached a trading volume of 2658203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEF shares is $24.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHEF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

CHEF stock trade performance evaluation

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, CHEF shares gained by 33.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 15.05 for the last single week of trading, and 30.12 for the last 200 days.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.52.

Return on Total Capital for CHEF is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.24. Additionally, CHEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] managed to generate an average of $9,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. go to 21.20%.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $357 million, or 64.20% of CHEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,820,657, which is approximately -2.723% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,769,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.86 million in CHEF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.02 million in CHEF stock with ownership of nearly 1.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF] by around 4,671,813 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,003,390 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,557,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,232,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,103,676 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,616 shares during the same period.