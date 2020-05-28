Friday, May 29, 2020
Market cap of Phunware Inc. [PHUN] reaches 59.15M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer
Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 12.90%. Phunware Inc. stock is now 17.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.58 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +159.26% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 12104298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 109.05. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 99.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7570, while it was recorded at 1.3660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1634 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $8 million, or 24.90% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,550,227, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,476,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in PHUN stocks shares; and FIRSTHAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.85 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 306,588 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,424,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,578,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,310,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,794 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,101,114 shares during the same period.

